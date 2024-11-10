Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.75 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.09). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.10), with a volume of 65,484 shares changing hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £181.57 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.82.

Aurora Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.57%.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

