Austin Asset Management Co Inc Cuts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,282 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 169,844 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

AVDE opened at $64.15 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

