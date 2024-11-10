Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 1,482 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.84 and a 1-year high of $101.52.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
