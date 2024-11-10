Avid Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after acquiring an additional 502,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

