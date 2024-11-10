Avid Wealth Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after buying an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $275.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.