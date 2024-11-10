Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avnet by 35.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avnet by 729.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Avnet by 68.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

