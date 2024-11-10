Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,057 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,665,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,207,000 after buying an additional 240,328 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $435.37 and a 1 year high of $602.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

