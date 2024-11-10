Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tesla by 236.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 8.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $328.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

