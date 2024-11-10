Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,462 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

