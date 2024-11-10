B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTG

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.