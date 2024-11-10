Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $223.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.77. Badger Meter has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $230.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Report on BMI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.