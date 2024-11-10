Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 1,981 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. 391,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,901.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,448 shares of company stock worth $4,294,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

