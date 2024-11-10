Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 3,278 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,295. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.