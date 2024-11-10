Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.39. 2,237,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

