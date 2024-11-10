Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $255.87 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing comprises 8.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $255,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 117.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $189.25 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.62 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.91.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,787.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

