Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $32.86 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $695.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $623.97 and a 200-day moving average of $569.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $410.86 and a 52-week high of $709.63.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

