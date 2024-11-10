Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.09. 361,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,007. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $237.52 and a 52-week high of $329.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

