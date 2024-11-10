Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 2,970 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

