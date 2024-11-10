Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 33,308 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,657,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,047. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.