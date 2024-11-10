Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $3,691,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 10.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4,174.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,439 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 20.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 341,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

