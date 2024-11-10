Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $341.00 to $495.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

ANET stock opened at $400.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.17. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $203.19 and a 12-month high of $431.97.

Shares of Arista Networks are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,346 shares of company stock worth $30,021,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

