Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barclays by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,238,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 255,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 9,045,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303,735. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

