Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Price

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $194.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

CRAI stock opened at $203.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. CRA International has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $208.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $167.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CRA International by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

