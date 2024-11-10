Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after buying an additional 880,398 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,960,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,695,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

