Benchmark Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 54.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Trade Desk Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.13, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $132.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

