Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.96. 649,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

