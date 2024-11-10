Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

