Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 9.7 %
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomin’ Brands
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.