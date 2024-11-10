Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on January 15th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

