BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $0.60

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.46.

LEV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

