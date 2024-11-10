Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,700.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,943.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,240.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,931.94. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,998.52 and a 12 month high of $5,060.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

