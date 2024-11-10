Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BOW opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $37,735,294.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,653,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $4,901,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

