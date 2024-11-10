Brickley Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.84. 359,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $172.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

