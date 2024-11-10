Brickley Wealth Management Invests $216,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $12.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.56. 1,166,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.21. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

