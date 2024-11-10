Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $408.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $282.59 and a 1 year high of $408.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

