Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.