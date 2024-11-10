Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,355 shares of company stock valued at $117,922,965 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $250.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.34 and a 12-month high of $262.61. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

