BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
TSE HOM.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.