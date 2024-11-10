Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Nerdy Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 3,654,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,026. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $43,267.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,770. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $43,267.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,770. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 2,170,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,025,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,646.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,212,528 shares of company stock worth $12,063,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 192,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

