CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.0 million-$239.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.6 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARG

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,633.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,823,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.