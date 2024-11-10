CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.50 to $38.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,633.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $102,857.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,633.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 81.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

