Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 4,644,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 29,744,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

