Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 101,615 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,615 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises 1.0% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

