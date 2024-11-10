Carr Financial Group Corp Takes Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth $209,221,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 516.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 379,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Revvity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,258,000 after buying an additional 332,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.17 and a 52-week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

