Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CCS opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 314.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Century Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 63,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

