Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:CPK traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 106,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 51.93%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

