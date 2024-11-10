Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 2.6 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $128.13.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.