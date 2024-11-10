Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Susquehanna

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $149.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,551,123.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,551,123.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,245 shares of company stock worth $8,746,500. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

