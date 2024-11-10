Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 211.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,551 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $234,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Shares of CTAS traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.72. 1,648,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $131.24 and a 1-year high of $227.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $193.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

