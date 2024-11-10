Citigroup Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $82.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 148.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

